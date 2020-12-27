Dr. Queller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenna Queller, MD
Overview
Dr. Jenna Queller, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Harbor Ucla Medical Center1000 W Carson St, Torrance, CA 90502 Directions (242) 201-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Queller. She’s very knowledgeable and truly cares for her patients. I wouldn’t trust my skin to anyone else.
About Dr. Jenna Queller, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Queller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Queller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Queller has seen patients for Lipomas, Dermatitis and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Queller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Queller speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Queller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Queller.
