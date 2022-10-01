Overview

Dr. Jenna Kazil, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital and Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kazil works at Florida Surgical Clinic LLC in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Sun City Center, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.