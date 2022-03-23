See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Monroe, MI
Dr. Jenna Kado, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jenna Kado, MD is a Pulmonologist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State Univ and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.

Dr. Kado works at ProMedica Physicians Pulmonary/Sleep Medicine in Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    ProMedica Physicians Pulmonary/Sleep Medicine
    ProMedica Physicians Pulmonary/Sleep Medicine
730 N Macomb St Ste 300, Monroe, MI 48162
(734) 430-3151

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    Paramount

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 23, 2022
    Amazing. Will not ever want to go anywhere else for my sleep needs. Her and her office staff were amazing and followed up immediately to make sure I had everything I needed.
    About Dr. Jenna Kado, MD

    Pulmonary Disease
    9 years of experience
    English
    1417367756
    Education & Certifications

    University of Michigan
    Wayne St University Detroit M C
    Wayne State Univ
    Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kado accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kado works at ProMedica Physicians Pulmonary/Sleep Medicine in Monroe, MI. View the full address on Dr. Kado’s profile.

    Dr. Kado has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

