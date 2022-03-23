Dr. Kado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenna Kado, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jenna Kado, MD is a Pulmonologist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State Univ and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Dr. Kado works at
Locations
ProMedica Physicians Pulmonary/Sleep Medicine730 N Macomb St Ste 300, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (734) 430-3151
Hospital Affiliations
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Paramount
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing. Will not ever want to go anywhere else for my sleep needs. Her and her office staff were amazing and followed up immediately to make sure I had everything I needed.
About Dr. Jenna Kado, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1417367756
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- Wayne State Univ
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kado accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kado has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.