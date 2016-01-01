Overview

Dr. Jenifer Lloyd, DO is a Dermatologist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UH Richmond Medical Center.



Dr. Lloyd works at Lloyd Dermatology & Laser Ctr in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.