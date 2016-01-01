Dr. Jenifer Lloyd, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lloyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenifer Lloyd, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jenifer Lloyd, DO is a Dermatologist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with UH Richmond Medical Center.
Dr. Lloyd works at
Locations
Dr Jenifer R. Lloyd LLC8060 Market St, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (216) 844-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- UH Richmond Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jenifer Lloyd, DO
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Hosp/Case West Res
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lloyd has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lloyd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lloyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lloyd has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lloyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lloyd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lloyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lloyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lloyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.