Dr. Ingle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenifer Ingle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jenifer Ingle, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 201 S College St Fl 12, Charlotte, NC 28244 Directions (704) 489-3010
- 2 9615 Kincey Ave, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 489-3113
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jennifer Ingle is one of the best doctors in Charlotte North Carolina I am 27 and just started going to the doctor's she makes it very easy for me to go to my appointments never met a doctor quite like her
About Dr. Jenifer Ingle, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1124293881
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ingle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ingle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ingle. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ingle.
