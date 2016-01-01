See All Plastic Surgeons in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Jenifer Henderson, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jenifer Henderson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Henderson works at The Doctors Clinic Cavalon Place in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    The Doctors Clinic: Cavalon Place
    2011 NW Myhre Pl Ste 203, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Blepharoplasty
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Jenifer Henderson, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 31 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1366574501
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Residency
  • Naval Medical Center
Internship
  • Naval Medical Center
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jenifer Henderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Henderson works at The Doctors Clinic Cavalon Place in Silverdale, WA. View the full address on Dr. Henderson’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

