Dr. Jenifer Henderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenifer Henderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jenifer Henderson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Henderson works at
Locations
-
1
The Doctors Clinic: Cavalon Place2011 NW Myhre Pl Ste 203, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henderson?
About Dr. Jenifer Henderson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1366574501
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Naval Medical Center
- Naval Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Henderson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henderson works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.