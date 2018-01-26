Dr. Fong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenifer Fong, MD
Overview
Dr. Jenifer Fong, MD is a Dermatologist in Aiea, HI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.
Dr. Fong works at
Locations
Straub Pearlridge Clinic98-151 Pali Momi St Ste 142, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 483-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Never met her yet but anyway seems she is a good doctor according what I have read about her medical preferences . I'm interested to have an appointment with her on my skin case but I don't have the insurance preference. I only have united federal healthcare-Tricare prime. Are you accepting my insurance coverage? If yes, please kindly send me a letter that I can come to see her(Doctor Fong) I'm Eliza S. Dawang at 91-1146 Hanaloa Street Ewa Beach, Hawaii 96706 Cph#808-728-5087
About Dr. Jenifer Fong, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1205925922
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Dermatology
