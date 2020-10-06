Overview

Dr. Jenifer Chungafung, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.



Dr. Chungafung works at Lakeside Community Healthcare Medical Group in West Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.