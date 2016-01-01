Overview

Dr. Jenifer Burkhalter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.



Dr. Burkhalter works at Sutter Medical Group OB/GYN in Elk Grove, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and High Risk Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.