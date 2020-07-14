Dr. Vela has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeni Vela, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeni Vela, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Vela works at
Locations
-
1
Communicare Health Centers3066 E Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78220 Directions (210) 233-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vela?
The staff is great always so nice and attentive. During covid they have been great in cleaning keeping everyone’s distance. Dr.vela I feel like is always listening to my concerns and gives great recommendations
About Dr. Jeni Vela, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1982838470
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vela accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vela works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Vela. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vela.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.