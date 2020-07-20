Overview

Dr. Jenevieve Hughes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Hughes works at Trinity Surgical Consultants in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.