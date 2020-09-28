Overview

Dr. Jenelle Olson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Olson works at Presidio Surgical Group in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.