Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenelle Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jenelle Miller, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Logansport Memorial Hospital and Witham Health Services.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Hematology Oncology of Indiana8301 Harcourt Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 415-6600
-
2
Hematology Oncology of Indiana1025 Michigan Ave Lowr Level, Logansport, IN 46947 Directions (574) 753-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Logansport Memorial Hospital
- Witham Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
As always very thorough and answered all questions …explains well and takes time with me .
About Dr. Jenelle Miller, MD
- Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1114926060
Education & Certifications
- University TX SWstn
- Carolinas Med Center
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.