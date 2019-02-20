Dr. Ola Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ola Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. Ola Martin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucker, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Martin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jenelle Martin M.d. P.c.3469 Lawrenceville Hwy Ste 103, Tucker, GA 30084 Directions (770) 638-1960
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
Dr.Martin has worked with me over a year now. When I first came in I was at my very lowest. Over the months of treatment, medications and her ability to naturally care what happens in your daily life is absolutely essential and a act of kindness. The small things add up to the priceless blessings you receive. After a little over a year I'm off my Adderall 30mg times 3 per day to none in just a split decision physychological issues. I have improved tremendously. Dr.Martin changes lives.
About Dr. Ola Martin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1366547002
Education & Certifications
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.