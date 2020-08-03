Dr. Jenchen Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jenchen Yang, MD
Overview
Dr. Jenchen Yang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Diamond Bar, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence St. Jude Medical Center.
Dr. Yang works at
Locations
-
1
Diamond Bar Cardiovascular Medical Group Inc.654 N Diamond Bar Blvd, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Directions (909) 396-8228
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yang?
I have been a patient of Dr. Yang for over 25 years. He is very proactive and a great listener of your medical problems.
About Dr. Jenchen Yang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1912084534
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.