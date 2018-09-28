See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Jena Lee, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jena Lee, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Lee works at Jane and Terry Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jane and Terry Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior
    760 WESTWOOD PLZ, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-0586
  2. 2
    300 Medical Plz # 1524, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 206-4610
  3. 3
    5767 W Century Blvd Ste 400, Los Angeles, CA 90045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-0586

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 28, 2018
    We've had a very positive experience with Dr. Lee. As far a child psychiatrists go she is the best we've been too. Her office is busy, and she can be difficult to schedule with but the reason for that is because she is highly sought after for her experience and knowledge. Once you become her patient she is both caring and attentive.
    About Dr. Jena Lee, MD

    Specialties
    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Lee works at Jane and Terry Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior in Los Angeles, CA.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

