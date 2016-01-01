Dr. Pan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jen-Jung Pan, MD
Overview
Dr. Jen-Jung Pan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Locations
Banner Good Samaritan1441 N 12th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-5180Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Jen-Jung Pan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1811073166
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
