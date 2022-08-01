Dr. Jemshed Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jemshed Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Jemshed Khan, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
-
1
Lawrence Eye Care1015 Iowa St, Lawrence, KS 66044 Directions (913) 696-1154
-
2
Silverstein Eye Centers4240 Blue Ridge Blvd Ste 1000, Kansas City, MO 64133 Directions (913) 696-1154
-
3
Khan Eyelid and Facial Plastic Surgery LLC9650 Nall Ave Ste 480, Overland Park, KS 66207 Directions (913) 696-1154
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great and friendly office, Dr. Khan does great work!
About Dr. Jemshed Khan, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1215034277
Education & Certifications
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Visual Field Defects and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.