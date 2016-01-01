Dr. Jemina Osei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jemina Osei, MD
Overview
Dr. Jemina Osei, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Ohio State University, Columbus Ohio and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.
Locations
Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians Indianapolis5330 E Stop 11 Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 893-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jemina Osei, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1528328523
Education & Certifications
- Howard University Washington, DC
- University of South Florida Tampa, FL
- Ohio State University, Columbus Ohio
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
