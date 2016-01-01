See All Cardiologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Jemina Osei, MD

Cardiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jemina Osei, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Ohio State University, Columbus Ohio and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.

Dr. Osei works at Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians Indianapolis
    Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians Indianapolis
5330 E Stop 11 Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46237
(317) 893-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis
  • Franciscan Health Mooresville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Be the first to leave a review

About Dr. Jemina Osei, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1528328523
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Howard University Washington, DC
Residency
  • University of South Florida Tampa, FL
Medical Education
  • Ohio State University, Columbus Ohio
Board Certifications
  • Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jemina Osei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Osei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Osei works at Franciscan Physician Network Indiana Heart Physicians in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Osei’s profile.

Dr. Osei has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osei.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

