Dr. Jemaar Graham, DPM

Podiatry
5 (25)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jemaar Graham, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from KENT STATE|Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Graham works at 360 Orthopedics in Venice, FL with other offices in Lakewood Ranch, FL and Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    360 Orthopedics
    435 Commercial Ct Unit 100, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 564-5473
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Sarasota Orthopedic Associates LLC
    6230 University Pkwy Ste 203, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-8038
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    360 Orthopedics
    5985 Silver Falls Run Ste 101, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 564-5587
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    360 Orthopedics
    2750 Bahia Vista St Ste 100, Sarasota, FL 34239 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-8037
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Fracture
Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 09, 2022
    Dr. Graham listened to all my concerns, reviewed my test results, and explained everything so I understood fully. He seemed to genuinely care about my issues. He was definitely not a cut-happy doctor and gave me equal reasons not to have surgery. I will definitely see him again if other foot issues come about.
    Sherry in Venice — Dec 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jemaar Graham, DPM
    About Dr. Jemaar Graham, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255747705
    Education & Certifications

    • KENT STATE|Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine
