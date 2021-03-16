See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Desoto, TX
Dr. Jelil Onanuga, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3 (11)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jelil Onanuga, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Desoto, TX. They completed their fellowship with Downstate Mc/suny

Dr. Onanuga works at Hickory Trail Hospital in Desoto, TX with other offices in Grapevine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hickory Trail Hospital
    2000 Old Hickory Trl, Desoto, TX 75115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 283-6206
  2. 2
    New Age Behavioral Health
    1643 Lancaster Dr Ste 305, Grapevine, TX 76051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 778-0191

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacology Management Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Treatment of Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jelil Onanuga, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1518989474
    Education & Certifications

    • Downstate Mc/suny
    • Columbia Univ Coll Phys & Surg, Neuroscience
    • Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jelil Onanuga, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onanuga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Onanuga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Onanuga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Onanuga has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Onanuga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Onanuga. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onanuga.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onanuga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onanuga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

