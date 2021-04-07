See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Porter Ranch, CA
Dr. Jelena Maletkovic, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jelena Maletkovic, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Porter Ranch, CA. They graduated from University of Belgrade and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Maletkovic works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Porter Ranch, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ucla Porter Ranch Primary Care and Specialties
    19950 Rinaldi St Ste 300, Porter Ranch, CA 91326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 542-6333
    Gonda Goldschmied Vascular Center
    200 Medical Plz Ste 530, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-7922

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Patient Ratings (20)
    Apr 07, 2021
    This doctor was very detailed and informative with my elderly mom and she loves to see her.
    SC — Apr 07, 2021
    About Dr. Jelena Maletkovic, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Serbian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1093087504
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA
    Residency
    • Interfaith Med Ctr-U Hosp Brooklyn
    Medical Education
    • University of Belgrade
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jelena Maletkovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maletkovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maletkovic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maletkovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maletkovic has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maletkovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Maletkovic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maletkovic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maletkovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maletkovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

