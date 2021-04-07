Dr. Jelena Maletkovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maletkovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jelena Maletkovic, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jelena Maletkovic, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Porter Ranch, CA. They graduated from University of Belgrade and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Ucla Porter Ranch Primary Care and Specialties19950 Rinaldi St Ste 300, Porter Ranch, CA 91326 Directions (310) 542-6333
Gonda Goldschmied Vascular Center200 Medical Plz Ste 530, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-7922
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
This doctor was very detailed and informative with my elderly mom and she loves to see her.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Serbian and Spanish
- 1093087504
- UCLA
- Interfaith Med Ctr-U Hosp Brooklyn
- University of Belgrade
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
