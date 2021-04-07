Overview

Dr. Jelena Maletkovic, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Porter Ranch, CA. They graduated from University of Belgrade and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Northridge Hospital Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Maletkovic works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Porter Ranch, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.