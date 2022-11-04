Dr. Jehanna Erho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jehanna Erho, MD
Overview
Dr. Jehanna Erho, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fremont, MI.
Dr. Erho works at
Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial (OB/GYN Clinic)212 S Sullivan Ave, Fremont, MI 49412 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Erho?
Loved her! She is very thoughtful, and asked plenty of questions so she could understand my problem.Definitely appreciated!
About Dr. Jehanna Erho, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1225415151
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Erho has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erho accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Erho using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Erho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erho works at
Dr. Erho has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erho on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Erho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Erho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Erho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.