Dr. Jehangir Gowani, MD

Sleep Medicine
1.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jehangir Gowani, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine.

Dr. Gowani works at Comprehensive Sleep Medicine in Dallas, TX with other offices in San Augustine, TX, McKinney, TX and Frisco, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Comprehensive Sleep Medicine
    17080 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 701-5447
    Texas Quick Care LLC
    606 W Columbia St, San Augustine, TX 75972 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 275-2940
    Medpost Urgent Care - Mckinney
    6700 Virginia Pkwy Ste 300, McKinney, TX 75071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 592-0013
    Frisco Quick Care
    8845 Gary Burns Dr Ste 180, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 972-7860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Jehangir Gowani, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1396822581
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gowani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gowani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gowani. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gowani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gowani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gowani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

