Dr. Gowani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jehangir Gowani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jehangir Gowani, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine.
Dr. Gowani works at
Locations
Comprehensive Sleep Medicine17080 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75248 Directions (214) 701-5447
Texas Quick Care LLC606 W Columbia St, San Augustine, TX 75972 Directions (936) 275-2940
Medpost Urgent Care - Mckinney6700 Virginia Pkwy Ste 300, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (214) 592-0013
Frisco Quick Care8845 Gary Burns Dr Ste 180, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (469) 972-7860
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jehangir Gowani, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1396822581
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gowani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gowani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gowani works at
Dr. Gowani speaks Hindi.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gowani. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gowani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gowani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.