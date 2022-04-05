Overview

Dr. Jegan Gopal, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine|Washington University School Of Medicine/Barnes-Jewish Hospital and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South and South Texas Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Gopal works at the Better Weigh Center in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastrotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.