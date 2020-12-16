See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Spring, TX
Dr. Jefy Mathew, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (37)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jefy Mathew, MD is a Pulmonologist in Spring, TX. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Medical School

Dr. Mathew works at Millennium Physicians - Respiratory & Sleep Disorders in Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Millennium Physicians - Respiratory & Sleep Disorders
    1111 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 250, Spring, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 805-3596
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Viral Pneumonia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 16, 2020
    What a great doctor. Dr. Mathew answered all my questions and addressed my concerns. He looked at CT scan and knew tight away what the problem was. Steve Mathews
    Steve Mathews — Dec 16, 2020
    About Dr. Jefy Mathew, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083602080
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jefy Mathew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mathew has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mathew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mathew works at Millennium Physicians - Respiratory & Sleep Disorders in Spring, TX. View the full address on Dr. Mathew’s profile.

    Dr. Mathew has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathew.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

