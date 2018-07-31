Overview

Dr. Jefry Rosen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rosen works at Greensboro Ear Nose & Throat in Greensboro, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.