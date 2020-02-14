Dr. Jeffry Zern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffry Zern, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffry Zern, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Zern works at
Locations
-
1
Wilmington Hospital Gateway Center501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801 Directions (302) 320-4175
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zern?
I was operated by Dr. Zern about 5 years ago. Just had to say his bed side manners were the best. I amnow 70 and the oeration was down my throat and into my stomach.The name of it was very long and I cant remenber the namebut I really like him.
About Dr. Jeffry Zern, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1639143514
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zern has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zern works at
Dr. Zern has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Acid Reflux Surgery and Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zern. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.