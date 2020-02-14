Overview

Dr. Jeffry Zern, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Zern works at Wilmington Hospital in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Acid Reflux Surgery and Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.