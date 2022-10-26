Overview

Dr. Jeffry Rubin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Holy Redeemer Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Rubin works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.