Dr. Jeffry Rubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffry Rubin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Holy Redeemer Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Rubin works at
Locations
Rothman Orthopaedic Institute1327 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions (800) 764-9183
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Same day appointment. Great advice and service
About Dr. Jeffry Rubin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The London Hospital
- New York- Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center
- Abington Meml Hosp
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.