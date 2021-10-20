Overview

Dr. Jeffry Jones, MD is a Pulmonologist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Jones works at Jeffry H. Jones, M.D., Inc. in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Respiratory Failure, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.