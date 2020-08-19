Dr. Jeffry Bieber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bieber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffry Bieber, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
UT Rheumatology Associates1932 Alcoa Hwy Ste 550, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 546-6554
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Bieber is a good balance of being extremely knowledgeable, honest, caring, and friendly. He takes the time to listen to his patients and explain difficult medical concepts. I trust that he works very hard to stay up to date with the latest research. I would recommend him to any friend or family member.
- Rheumatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Rheumatology
Dr. Bieber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bieber accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bieber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bieber has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bieber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bieber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bieber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bieber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bieber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.