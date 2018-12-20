See All Ophthalmologists in Fredericksburg, VA
Dr. Jeffrey Zuravleff, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (19)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Zuravleff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Zuravleff works at Vcu Health Fredericksburg - Centre Court in Fredericksburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Spasm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vcu Health Fredericksburg - Centre Court
    1671 Jefferson Davis Hwy Ste 103, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 934-9344

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Spasm
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Eyelid Spasm
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)

Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 20, 2018
    Thank you again Dr. Zuravleff I couldn't be more happier with my eye procedure. You have really worked a miracle and I am very grateful my only regret Is that I waited three-four years before doing my eye procedure. Dr. Zuravleff nurse Kim is just a wonderful wonderful person. Dr. Zuravleff please KEEP up the GREAT work and continue changing people lives. His staff were on top of things they didn't miss a beat. Carolyn Manhertz-Fredericksburg
    CAROLYN MANHERTZ in FREDERICKSBURG, VA — Dec 20, 2018
    About Dr. Jeffrey Zuravleff, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1164415964
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Zuravleff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuravleff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zuravleff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zuravleff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zuravleff works at Vcu Health Fredericksburg - Centre Court in Fredericksburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Zuravleff’s profile.

    Dr. Zuravleff has seen patients for Eyelid Spasm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuravleff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuravleff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuravleff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuravleff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuravleff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

