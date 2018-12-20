Dr. Jeffrey Zuravleff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuravleff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Zuravleff, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Zuravleff, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Zuravleff works at
Locations
Vcu Health Fredericksburg - Centre Court1671 Jefferson Davis Hwy Ste 103, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (804) 934-9344
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thank you again Dr. Zuravleff I couldn't be more happier with my eye procedure. You have really worked a miracle and I am very grateful my only regret Is that I waited three-four years before doing my eye procedure. Dr. Zuravleff nurse Kim is just a wonderful wonderful person. Dr. Zuravleff please KEEP up the GREAT work and continue changing people lives. His staff were on top of things they didn't miss a beat. Carolyn Manhertz-Fredericksburg
About Dr. Jeffrey Zuravleff, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164415964
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zuravleff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuravleff accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuravleff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuravleff works at
Dr. Zuravleff has seen patients for Eyelid Spasm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuravleff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zuravleff speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuravleff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuravleff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuravleff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuravleff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.