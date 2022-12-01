See All Ophthalmologists in Halfmoon, NY
Dr. Jeffrey Zonderman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Halfmoon, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Zonderman works at Perlmutter Eye Center in Halfmoon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

  • Samaritan Hospital

Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Davis Vision
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Univera Healthcare
    • Universal American
    • Wausau Benefits

    Dec 01, 2022
    I was referred to the office following a visit to urgent care for a swollen eye which turned out to be a stye. They were able to see me within 2 hours and prescribed medication that thankfully cleared up all symptoms within 2 days. Staff was helpful and welcoming.
    • Ophthalmology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649206053
    • Tufts University
    • Carney Hospital
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Dr. Jeffrey Zonderman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zonderman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zonderman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zonderman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zonderman works at Perlmutter Eye Center in Halfmoon, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zonderman’s profile.

    Dr. Zonderman has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zonderman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Zonderman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zonderman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zonderman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zonderman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

