Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Zonderman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Halfmoon, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Zonderman works at Perlmutter Eye Center in Halfmoon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.