Dr. Jeffrey Zonderman, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Zonderman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Halfmoon, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital.
Jeff E Murad, MD1789 Route 9, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 472-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I was referred to the office following a visit to urgent care for a swollen eye which turned out to be a stye. They were able to see me within 2 hours and prescribed medication that thankfully cleared up all symptoms within 2 days. Staff was helpful and welcoming.
- Tufts University
- Carney Hospital
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Dr. Zonderman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zonderman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zonderman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zonderman has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zonderman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Zonderman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zonderman.
