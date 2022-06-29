Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Zonder, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Zonder works at Karmanos Cancer Center in Detroit, MI with other offices in Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloma, Plasmapheresis and Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.