Dr. Jeffrey Zitsman, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.

Dr. Zitsman works at ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown in Tarrytown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown
    155 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Dec 11, 2020
    Dr. Zitsman saved our daughter's life. She was born with stenosis of the intestine (2 1/2 inches of her intestine were solid) and she was unable to eat or go to the bathroom or pass the meconium. Less than 24 hours after giving birth Dr. Zitsman along with the Northern Westchester Hospital NICU team met with me and my husband and explained our options. He was nothing but informative and assuring. What seemed to be a lifetime, after 7 or so hours of surgery our daughter was "fixed" there were no issues to worry about in the future. Today, our daughter is 19 years old, a Division 1 lacrosse player at the College of The Holy Cross, and an amazing human being. Every day that we look at or speak with our daughter we thankful for Dr. Zitsman. In my opinion, Dr. Zitsman wears a cape and a halo at the same time. Laura and Nick Giardina, Westchester NY
    Laura Giardina — Dec 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Zitsman, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1740215268
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Surgeons|Babies Hospital
    Residency
    • New Eng Med Ctr Hosp
    Internship
    • New Eng Med Center Hospital|New Eng Med Ctr Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
