Dr. Jeffrey Zitsman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Zitsman, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.
Dr. Zitsman works at
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown155 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zitsman saved our daughter's life. She was born with stenosis of the intestine (2 1/2 inches of her intestine were solid) and she was unable to eat or go to the bathroom or pass the meconium. Less than 24 hours after giving birth Dr. Zitsman along with the Northern Westchester Hospital NICU team met with me and my husband and explained our options. He was nothing but informative and assuring. What seemed to be a lifetime, after 7 or so hours of surgery our daughter was "fixed" there were no issues to worry about in the future. Today, our daughter is 19 years old, a Division 1 lacrosse player at the College of The Holy Cross, and an amazing human being. Every day that we look at or speak with our daughter we thankful for Dr. Zitsman. In my opinion, Dr. Zitsman wears a cape and a halo at the same time. Laura and Nick Giardina, Westchester NY
About Dr. Jeffrey Zitsman, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740215268
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Surgeons|Babies Hospital
- New Eng Med Ctr Hosp
- New Eng Med Center Hospital|New Eng Med Ctr Hosp
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Zitsman works at
