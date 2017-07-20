Dr. Jeffrey Zimmerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Zimmerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Zimmerman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center and Elliot Hospital.
Locations
Ear Nose and Throat Specialists of Southern Nh30 Canton St Ste 2, Manchester, NH 03103 Directions (603) 622-3623
Hitchcock Clinicthe100 Hitchcock Way, Manchester, NH 03104 Directions (603) 629-1800Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 4:30pm
Elliot 1-day Surgery Center185 Queen City Ave, Manchester, NH 03101 Directions (603) 663-5900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Elliot Hospital1 Elliot Way, Manchester, NH 03103 Directions (603) 669-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
- Elliot Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My 4 year old daughter needed her tonsils and adenoids removed. We went to see Dr. Zimmerman because he came highly recommended by friends of mine. It took a while to get an appointment with him but if you are willing to be flexible, they will put you on their cancellation list. I found Dr. Zimmerman to be the perfect doctor for our child. He explained the procedure and what to expect very well, the surgery went great and he was exceptional at treating a young child. I would highly recommend him
About Dr. Jeffrey Zimmerman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimmerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zimmerman has seen patients for Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimmerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zimmerman speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.