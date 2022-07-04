Dr. Jeffrey Zimm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Zimm, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Zimm, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naples, FL. They graduated from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood, Illinois.
Dr. Zimm works at
Locations
-
1
All Saints Eye Center1435 Immokalee Rd, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 592-5511Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
South Naples1735 Heritage Trl, Naples, FL 34112 Directions (239) 775-7711Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Bonita Springs24820 Burnt Pine Dr, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Directions (239) 949-2021Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
South Fort Myers11600 Gladiolus Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 481-3603Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
North Fort Myers6150 Diamond Centre Ct Unit 900, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 768-7022Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zimm?
What I liked about Dr. Zimm and his practice was that it is family owned. I've noticed that many healthcare practices are now corporately owned where decisions are made by the corporation not the doctor. Dr. Zimm walks you through all the options and let's you make the decision which I really appreciated.
About Dr. Jeffrey Zimm, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1437187937
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center, Maywood, Illinois
- Hamot Medical Center Erie Pa
- Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood, Illinois
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zimm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zimm works at
Dr. Zimm has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zimm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimm. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimm.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.