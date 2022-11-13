Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Zilberfarb, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Virginia Hospital and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and New England Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Zilberfarb works at Meeks and Zilberfarb Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Brookline, MA with other offices in Dedham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.