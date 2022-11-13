Dr. Jeffrey Zilberfarb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zilberfarb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Zilberfarb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Zilberfarb, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Virginia Hospital and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and New England Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Zilberfarb works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Meeks and Zilberfarb Orthopedics and Sports Medicine1101 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02446 Directions (617) 232-2663
-
2
Meeks Zilberfarb Orthopedics40 Allied Dr Ste 104, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (781) 326-1561
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- New England Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zilberfarb?
One doesn't want to be a repeat customer of an orthopedic surgeon but these things happen. Dr. Zilberfarb repaired a rotator cuff and I write this review two days after he did my knee for a meniscus repair. He and his team have done well by me and while I hope to never see them again after I recover this time, I will return if circumstances so dictate.
About Dr. Jeffrey Zilberfarb, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1538183298
Education & Certifications
- Ma Genl Hospital
- Naval Medical Center
- University Of Virginia Hospital
- University of Virginia
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zilberfarb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zilberfarb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zilberfarb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zilberfarb works at
Dr. Zilberfarb has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zilberfarb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Zilberfarb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zilberfarb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zilberfarb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zilberfarb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.