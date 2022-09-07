Dr. Jeffrey Ziegler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ziegler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Ziegler, DO
Dr. Jeffrey Ziegler, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK.
Jeffrey W. Ziegler D.o. Prof. Corp.62 N Pecos Rd Ste C, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 433-3355
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Ziegler treated my husband and me when we lived in NJ. He was an absolutely excellent doctor. We still talk about how good he was and how we miss him. The people of NV are very lucky to have him there.
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1346468857
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Ziegler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ziegler accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ziegler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ziegler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ziegler.
