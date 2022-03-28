Dr. Zheutlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Zheutlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Zheutlin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.
Dr. Zheutlin works at
Locations
Vitreo-retinal Associates PC2505 East Paris Ave SE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 285-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptionally patient oriented, Dr. “Z” never seems too rushed to answer questions or to explain exactly why he is doing a procedure. Hi staff are all similarly focussed on patient comfort.
About Dr. Jeffrey Zheutlin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hospital Cornell University
- Yale University
- University Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zheutlin accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zheutlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zheutlin works at
Dr. Zheutlin has seen patients for Macular Edema, Endophthalmitis and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zheutlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Zheutlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zheutlin.
