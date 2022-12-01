Dr. Jeffrey Zeleznik, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeleznik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Zeleznik, DO
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Zeleznik, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA.
Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group - Huntington Beach (Adams)9122 Adams Ave, Huntington Beach, CA 92646 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jeffery, listens to my concerns - he gives me options and explains the process for each options. Extremely thorough. An excellent Dr!!!
About Dr. Jeffrey Zeleznik, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1982137261
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zeleznik has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zeleznik using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zeleznik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeleznik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
