Dr. Jeffrey Zeitung, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with University Ca San Diego Med Center



Dr. Zeitung works at Scripps Clinic Rancho Bernardo in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.