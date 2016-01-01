See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Salisbury, NC
Dr. Jeffrey Zeckser, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Dr. Jeffrey Zeckser, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from ALEGENT HEALTH and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Zeckser works at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Manning Park in Salisbury, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Manning Park
    1910 Jake Alexander Blvd W Ste 202, Salisbury, NC 28147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2805

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Zeckser, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Education & Certifications

    • ALEGENT HEALTH
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Zeckser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeckser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zeckser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zeckser works at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Manning Park in Salisbury, NC. View the full address on Dr. Zeckser’s profile.

    Dr. Zeckser has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zeckser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Zeckser has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeckser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeckser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeckser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

