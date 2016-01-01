Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Zeckser, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Salisbury, NC. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from ALEGENT HEALTH and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Zeckser works at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Manning Park in Salisbury, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.