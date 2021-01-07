Dr. Jeffrey Zarin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Zarin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Zarin, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Locations
Santa Monica Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Group2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 400, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 315-2041
Center for Hip and Knee Replacement2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 760W, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 582-7474
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a partical replacement on my left knee in Jan., 2020. I truly trust his personality and could rely on his surgery.
About Dr. Jeffrey Zarin, MD
- Hip & Knee Orthopedics
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588678148
Education & Certifications
- Brigham & Women's Hosp Harvard Med Sch
- Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Residency Program
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hosp Harvard Med Sch
- Stanford University
- Amherst College
- Orthopedic Surgery
