Dr. Jeffrey Zaref, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Zaref works at Southboro Medical Group in Framingham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.