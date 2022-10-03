See All Pediatricians in Framingham, MA
Pediatrics
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Zaref, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Zaref works at Southboro Medical Group in Framingham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reliant Medical Group
    761 Worcester Rd, Framingham, MA 01701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 872-1107

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Cough
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Immunization Administration
Cough
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zaref?

    Oct 03, 2022
    Dr. Zaref was born to work in pediatrics. He goes above and beyond at every visit with our son. He is patient, wonderful with children, and is a dad himself - so he just gets it. His education and expertise makes it so I trust him completely and have been so happy with the care he’s provided our son. He’s just incredible.
    Shannon — Oct 03, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Zaref, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Zaref, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1609800028
    Education & Certifications

    • U C S F Medical Center
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Zaref, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaref is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zaref has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zaref has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zaref works at Southboro Medical Group in Framingham, MA. View the full address on Dr. Zaref’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaref. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaref.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaref, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaref appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

