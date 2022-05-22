Dr. Jeffrey Zapinsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zapinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Zapinsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Zapinsky, MD is an Urology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Urology, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from State University Of New York|Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Zapinsky works at
Locations
Northwest7200 Cathedral Rock Dr Ste 180, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 213-6033
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Pipefitters
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
There are so many other urologists in the area that are less than acceptable. Dr. Zapinsky is excellent and extremely thorough in diagnosing conditions I have had. I trust him and am so happy to have found a truly professional and knowledgeable urologist here. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Zapinsky, MD
- Urology
- 2023 years of experience
- English
- 1366537144
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York|Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zapinsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zapinsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zapinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Zapinsky works at
Dr. Zapinsky has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zapinsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Zapinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zapinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zapinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zapinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.