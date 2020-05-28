See All Otolaryngologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Jeffrey Zapalac, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
3.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jeffrey Zapalac, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.

Dr. Zapalac works at Austin Ear Nose Throat Associates in Austin, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Swimmer's Ear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Austin Ear Nose Throat Associates
    3705 Medical Pkwy Ste 310, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 458-6391
    Austin Heart PA
    7200 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 1400, Round Rock, TX 78681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 458-6391

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Swimmer's Ear
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    May 28, 2020
    I have had many problems with my sinuses, with numerous procedures along the way. The most recent was a sinus infection that lasted 6 months with 8 antibiotics, with no relief. I was recommended to Dr. Zapalac by numerous people, including another physician, and have been so happy! He has an amazing bedside manner, and knowledge of what needed to be done! He did surgery last week, and I feel like this is going to be the cure!! I especially enjoy the fact that he personally called to talk to me throughout this long pandemic, until we could finally schedule the procedure! So few doctors, actually call!!!
    About Dr. Jeffrey Zapalac, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013988336
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Ut Southwestern
    Internship
    • General Surgery Ut Southwestern
    Medical Education
    • U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Zapalac, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zapalac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zapalac has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zapalac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zapalac has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Swimmer's Ear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zapalac on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Zapalac. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zapalac.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zapalac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zapalac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

