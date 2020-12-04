See All General Dentists in Westbury, NY
Dr. Jeffrey Zaffos, DDS

Dentistry
5 (683)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Zaffos, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Westbury, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Nyu College Of Dentistry.

Dr. Zaffos works at Dr. Jeffrey Zaffos, DDS in Westbury, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Jeffrey Zaffos, DDS
    214 Fulton St, Westbury, NY 11590 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 301-1038

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bleeding Gums
Broken Tooth
CAD-CAM Dentistry
Bleeding Gums
Broken Tooth
CAD-CAM Dentistry

Bleeding Gums Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
CAD-CAM Dentistry Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cone Beam 3D Imaging Chevron Icon
Cone Beam Computerized Tomography (CBCT) Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
DIAGNOdent® Laser Cavity Detection Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Endodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Intraoral Camera Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Misshapen Teeth Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Rotary Endodontics Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Temporormandibular (TM) Therapy Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
VELscope® Vx System Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • United Concordia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 683 ratings
    Patient Ratings (683)
    5 Star
    (673)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 04, 2020
    Absolutely phenomenal!! I have always been terrified going to dentist my whole life until I met Dr.Zaffos and his incredible team. From the first phone call to make an appointment I already knew I was gonna like this office. Debbie is an absolute sweetheart and took the time and patience to explain everything and answer all questions I had. As soon as I walked in to the office Debbie knew I was terrified and went the extra mile to make sure I was comfortable. Honestly every single person I have met in the office is amazing. The dental assistant, Janene, made me very comfortable, I honestly forgot I was in a dentist office. Dr. Zaffos is very personable and knowledgeable, he took his time reassuring me of any concerns I had and making sure I wasn't nervous before proceeding. The technology that Dr. Zaffos has in his office is very advanced in the industry. You can tell that everyone is genuinely happy to be there. I'm so glad to have found my forever dentist here!!
    Kristina — Dec 04, 2020
    About Dr. Jeffrey Zaffos, DDS

    • Dentistry
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1275933277
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Nyu College Of Dentistry
