Dr. Jeffrey Zaffos, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Zaffos, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Westbury, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Nyu College Of Dentistry.
Locations
214 Fulton St, Westbury, NY 11590
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely phenomenal!! I have always been terrified going to dentist my whole life until I met Dr.Zaffos and his incredible team. From the first phone call to make an appointment I already knew I was gonna like this office. Debbie is an absolute sweetheart and took the time and patience to explain everything and answer all questions I had. As soon as I walked in to the office Debbie knew I was terrified and went the extra mile to make sure I was comfortable. Honestly every single person I have met in the office is amazing. The dental assistant, Janene, made me very comfortable, I honestly forgot I was in a dentist office. Dr. Zaffos is very personable and knowledgeable, he took his time reassuring me of any concerns I had and making sure I wasn't nervous before proceeding. The technology that Dr. Zaffos has in his office is very advanced in the industry. You can tell that everyone is genuinely happy to be there. I'm so glad to have found my forever dentist here!!
About Dr. Jeffrey Zaffos, DDS
- Dentistry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Nyu College Of Dentistry
Dr. Zaffos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zaffos accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zaffos using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zaffos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zaffos speaks Spanish.
683 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaffos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaffos.
