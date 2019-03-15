Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Zacharias, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Zacharias works at Associated Retinal Consultants in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.