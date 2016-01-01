Dr. Jeffrey Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Yu, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Yu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Jeffrey Yu OB/GYN185 W End Ave Apt 1D, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 496-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1376845768
- St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- Albany Med Coll
- UCLA
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu speaks Korean.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
